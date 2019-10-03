The League of Women Voters of Port Washington-Manhasset and the Women’s Group at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock will host a Candidates’ Night for all candidates vying for North Hempstead votes in the upcoming November general election. It will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation at Shelter Rock in Manhasset, beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m.

Candidates are scheduled to discuss their positions and answer audience questions in the following order:

Town of North Hempstead

Receiver of Taxes: Charles Berman* (D) Ron Rochester (R)

Nassau County Legislature

District 9: Mal Nathan (D) Richard Nicolello* (R)

District 10: Ellen Birnbaum *(D) Helene Sherman (R)

District 11: Delia DeRiggi-Whitton * (D) James M. Greenberg (R)

Town of North Hempstead

Supervisor: Judi Bosworth* (D) David Redmond (R)

Town of North Hempstead Council

District 2: Ragini Srivastava (R) Peter Zuckerman* (D)

District 4: David Yaudoon Chiang (R) Veronica Lurvey* (D)

District 6: Mariann Dalimonte (D) Dina De Giorgio* (R)

*Incumbent

Voters are encouraged to take advantage of this great opportunity to meet and compare the candidates free of charge. Light refreshments will be available. For additional forum information, call 516-627-0831; for additional voting information, go to www.lwvofnassaucounty.org.

Then vote Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The League of Women Voters is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization open to both men and women and is dedicated to promoting political responsibility through informed and active participation in government.