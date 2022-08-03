Candidate Forums For The August Primaries

Local Leagues of Women Voters are holding candidate events for the August Primaries that will choose Democratic candidates for the November General Election.

On Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 7:30 p.m., both candidates for NYS Senate District 7 will answer questions from the public. Meet candidates Jeremy Joseph and Anna Kaplan.

On Thursday, Aug. 11, at 7:00 p.m., all five candidates for US Congress District 3 will answer questions. Meet candidates Melanie D’Arrigio, Jon Kaiman, Josh Lafazan, Reema Rasool and Robert Zimmerman.

Both forums will be livestreamed on the League of Womens Voters of Port Washington-Manhasset LWV of PWM YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/c/LWVofPWM/featured). More information is available on the LWV of PWM website (LWVofPWM.org/).

The League is nonpartisan and never supports or opposes any political party or candidate. Its mission is to educate and engage voters.

—Submitted by the League of Women Voters of Port Washington-Manhasset