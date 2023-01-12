Cancercare Of Port Washington Presents: “Red Stocking Revue” Casting Call

Every year, signs for the “Red Stocking Revue” go up around town, yet many people still have no idea what it actually is. Is it a dance recital? Is it a play? Is it a talent show? Well, it’s none of those, but yet it is all of those!

CancerCare of Port Washington’s Red Stocking Revue has been delighting audiences on Long Island for over 45 years! This lighthearted variety show features a singing and dancing volunteer cast and raises funds for CancerCare, the leading national organization providing financial assistance, counseling, support groups, and more for those with cancer, their caregivers, and the bereaved. The Red Stocking Revue showcases some incredibly talented local singers, actors and dancers. From our adorable children, to our amazing tweens and our youthful veterans, you are entertained with a variety of musical and comedic numbers. A team of dedicated volunteers write song parodies and comedic skits (commercial stage ads) for local business sponsors, which are performed as part of the show for a unique way to showcase our community supporters.

This year’s theme is “The Roaring Twenties” a journey through the music and style of the 1920s. We would like to take you back to the time of Prohibition, speakeasies, parties, Gold Coast estates and all that jazz. We are looking for singers, dancers, actors and anyone who wants to have a good time and help raise funds for CancerCare!

“Meet the Director” auditions will be held on Sunday, January 22 at 7:00pm at the Port Washington Adult Activities Center, 80 Manorhaven Blvd in Port Washington. Led by our director Sue Lopez, The Red Stocking Revue brings adults, seniors, teens, tweens and children (age 5 and up) together to channel their “inner performers” out onto the stage for a great cause. You don’t have to be a lead singer! Join the chorus or use your acting skills and be an important member of our cast.

This show raises thousands of dollars for CancerCare every year! And, if singing or dancing isn’t your thing, then work backstage, design sets, help with costumes, or help sell journal ad space. You will have a great time with a lot of wonderful people. Find out more at Meet The Director on January 22. Singers, please come prepared with a song from the 1920’s.

Show dates for Red Stocking Revue 2023

Friday-Saturday, March 31, April 1 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, April 2 at 2 p.m.

Paul D. Schreiber High School

Rehearsals begin on Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 7:00 p.m. at the Port Washington Adult Activities Center at 80 Manorhaven Blvd.

Like us at facebook.com/redstockingrevue or visit cancercarepw.org for updates and more information.

The Red Stocking Revue is underwritten by the Peter and Jeri Dejana Foundation. This generous donation helps to offset the cost of printing tickets and journals, advertising and production expenses.

—Submitted by

CancerCare of Port Washington