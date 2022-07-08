Can Chamber Music be Cool?

The Four Seasons in Music presents a summer blowout concert this Friday, July 8 in the magically transformed Black Box Theater in Castle Gould. This concert will prove without a doubt that Chamber Music really can be “cool”.

The Four Seasons Summer Concert titled “Intersections – Music Powered by Words” will be the first time that the innovative ensemble in residence duoJalal (Kathryn Lockwood, Viola & Yousif Sheronick, Percussion) is joined by another genre defying and self-proclaimed “classically trained garage band,” Time for Three (Nicolas Kendall, Violin & Vocals; Charles Yang, Violin & Vocals; Ranaan Meyer, Double Base & Vocals.)

The program will jump from Bach to Leonard Cohen, from Banjo Love to the Beatles-redefining classical music and defying boundaries and convention. And for the first time since 2019, tickets are also available for a post-concert, fabulously catered dinner in Castle Gould’s Great Hall.

Meet the Two intersecting Ensembles:

Time for Three: Defying convention and boundaries, Time For Three stands at the busy intersection of Americana, modern pop, and classical music. To experience Time For Three (Tf3) live is to hear the various eras, styles, and traditions of Western music fold in on themselves and emerge anew.

Bonded by an uncommon blend of their instruments fused together with their voices, violinist Charles Yang, violinist Nicolas “Nick” Kendall and bassist Ranaan Meyer, have found a unique voice of expression to share with the world. Experience Time for Three here.

duoJalal (ensemble in residence for the Four Seasons): Haven’t been to one of our Four Seasons in Music concerts? Experience duoJalal here.

The combination of Tf3’s high energy performances and duoJalal’s unconventional sound world will be a night to remember.

When: Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m.

6:30 p.m.-Guests arrive for a pre-concert complimentary glass of wine

7:00 p.m.-Concert in the Black Box Theater

8:15 p.m.-Dinner in Castle Gould’s Great Hall

Where: Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, 127 Middle Neck Rd., Sands Point, New York 11050

Website: http://sandspointpreserveconservancy.org/events/2022-four-seasons-in-music/

Tickets: LINK

Concert Tickets are $50, Students 8-18 $40.

Concert & Dinner Packages are $150 for Members, $165 for Non-Members.

Dinner in Castle Gould’s Great Hall.

-Submitted by the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy