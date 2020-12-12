Call For Photography: My “20/20” World Photography Show

The Art Guild invites all photographers and artists, high school and older, to submit photography for consideration for My “20/20” World Photography Show, an Online Juried Competition and Exhibition. Entries must be received by 11:59 p.m. on Jan. 13, 2021.

What is your “20/20” vision? The past year limited our access to the world and posed unprecedented challenges. It also sparked our creativity. We photographed indoors; or, mask in place, we ventured out to capture new images. Perhaps past work came to mind and we used this time to review or revise it. Show us art that shines through a difficult time. Your work will be exhibited in an online gallery.

All photographic genres are welcome: portraits, landscapes, photojournalism, macro photography and composites. All work must be original. Submitted work must be the artist’s own. Works previously exhibited at The Art Guild Gallery will not be considered. Juror of awards: Award winning photographers Bill and Gen Rudock will serve as Juror of Awards. With more than 60 years combined photographic experience, they share a love and passion for photography, traveling, nature and wildlife. Their knowledge and their reputations have made them sought after speakers, lecturers and workshop instructors.

The Art Guild will also be offering new December mini sessions to get you through to the holidays.

Online Adult Classes:

Mondays: Abstract Watercolors With Esther Marie, 1 to 3 p.m.

Tuesdays: Watercolors With Denis Ponsot, 7 to 9:30 p.m.

Wednesdays: Watercolors With Denis Ponsot, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturdays: Watercolors With Denis Ponsot, 1 to 3 p.m.

In-Person Adult Workshop: Three Mondays: Dec. 7 through 21: 24 Steps to Critique and Create Successful Paintings with Howard Rose.

Online Workshop: Friday, Dec 18: Art of the Mark: A Workshop in Abstraction with Laura Shabott and Alana Barrett

Visit www.theartguild.org/education-3/weekly-schedule or call 516-304-5797 for more information.

The Art Guild offers classes and workshops for children and adults year-round. The Art Guild of Port Washington, Inc. is located at Elderfields Preserve, 200 Port Washington Blvd., Manhasset. The Art Guild is a nonprofit organization providing encouragement, education and a forum for the appreciation of the visual arts. For more information call 516-304-5797 or visit their website www.TheArtGuild.org.

—Submitted by the Art Guild of Port Washington