Brooklyn Pasta Lab Receives A Grant From The Business Improvement District

The Port Washington Buisness Improvement District (B.I.D.) is proud to award grant funding to newly opened business Brooklyn Pasta Lab, located at 162 Main St., Port Washington. While not yet open for walk-in customers, customers can place online orders for fresh pasta kits to be delivered to your home.

The kits are designed to be an easy way to enjoy a home cooked, Italian meal, while still maintaining the highest quality and freshness, similar to what you would experience at a restaurant. In just under 10 minutes, you can transport yourself to Italy from your home with Brooklyn Pasta Lab’s Italian classics. All pasta kits are accompanied with a sauce pairing, freshly grated cheese & a recipe card to follow. Find out more at brooklynpastalab.com

Owner and chef, Michael Pini explains, “Pasta was always a huge part of my life. Growing up in an Italian-American household, cooking food was a way to slow down, a way to be together with family and loved ones. We cannot wait to spread the love of homemade pasta throughout the country one pasta kit at a time. It’s better than restaurant quality, it’s homemade, just how Nonna would make it.“

“The Port Washington B.I.D. is pleased to be able to support new businesses to the District with funding as a new tenant and for new signage,” explains Holly Byrne, Executive Director of the B.I.D. “We welcome Brooklyn Pasta Lab to Main Street. It is a terrific feature to have delicious, authentic Italian meals delivered right to your door.”

Eligible businesses, both new and established within the defined business district can apply for grants for funding to assist with costs of improvements to the facade of the place of business and/or signage. Guidelines and applications, along with additional resources for business owners, can be found on the Port Washington B.I.D. website under the Business Resource heading. Inquiries can also be directed to the Port Washington B.I.D. Office at 516-883-8890.

About the Port Washington Business Improvement District:

The Greater Port Washington B.I.D. is committed to improving the economic and business health of the Port Washington commercial area through marketing, promotions, physical improvements and enhanced municipal services for all those who live, work and visit our community.

—Submitted by the Port Washington B.I.D.