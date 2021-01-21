Bosworth Won’t Run For Reelection Leaving Supervisor Seat Up For Grabs

Town of North Hempstead Supervisor Judi Bosworth announced she will not be running for reelection this upcoming November. The 72-year-old Great Neck native says she wants to spend more time with her family rather than run for another two-year term as supervisor, a post she has held since 2014.

“The pandemic has been a time of deep reflection,” Bosworth said in a statement. “One of the lessons that has been reinforced for me is the importance of family and how essential the time is that we spend with our loved ones. So often, I have thought about the many things I would like to do in the future, and I’ve come to the realization that the future is now. Therefore, I have made the decision that I will not be a candidate for reelection as supervisor for the Town of North Hempstead.”

A former New York City Public School teacher, Bosworth spent 16 years as a trustee for the Great Neck School District Board of Education before becoming a representative for the 10th District in the Nassau County Legislature for six years. Bosworth has been a stable force for the town, moving on from scandals in the late 2000s.

“During my years on the Great Neck Board of Education, the Nassau County Legislature, and as Town Supervisor, my mission has always been public service,” Bosworth said. “While I have been proud to participate in the political process, public service has always been my priority. It has been an honor to serve as your Town Supervisor, and I have every confidence our town elected officials and work-force will maintain the standards of transparency, accountability and fiscal oversight that have been my guiding principles in government.”

Bosworth, a Democrat, has been fiscally responsible in her time as supervisor. Moody’s has given the Town of North Hempstead Triple-A bond ratings the past two years, the first time that has happened.

A flurry of statements from politicians around the county were released after Bosworth’s announcement.

“I’ve been proud to call Judi Bosworth a friend and a role model for years, and it’s been honor to work alongside her as a colleague in government since I first took office,” Former Town of North Hempstead councilwoman and current State Senator Anna Kaplan said. “Judi is, above all else, a public servant who cares, who works hard, and who never gives up. While I will certainly miss working with Judi to serve our shared constituents in the Town of North Hempstead, I congratulate her on a towering career in public service, and wish her all the best for some well-deserved time with her husband Jay, her children and grandchildren.”

“Judi Bosworth has not only been a tireless public servant for three decades, she has become a dear friend, and it has been an honor to work alongside her,” Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said.

“Judi has led by example of how local government can work for the people—striving to increase ethics, transparency and public participation in North Hempstead. I thank her for her dedicated service to the Town of North Hempstead and Nassau County and I wish her luck in her retirement.”

Town councilwomen and fellow Democrats Mariann Dalimonte and Veronica Lurvey, also offered their thoughts on Bosworth’s retirement.

“Today I learned that my dear friend and mentor, Supervisor Judi Bosworth, will not be seeking reelection this year,” Dalimonte said in a newsletter to constituents. “This news is causing me to experience quite a range of emotions. On the one hand, I am filled with joy for her, her husband Jay and her family for the time they’ll be able to enjoy together. On the other, I am deeply saddened by the thought of the Town of North Hempstead without her warmhearted leadership, steady fiscal stewardship and thoughtful ability to create consensus. I look forward to working with and learning from her for the remainder of this year, and I know that together we will accomplish great things for our constituents.”

“As supervisor, Judi has given—and continues to give—100 percent of herself, maybe even more,” Lurvey, who was appointed by Bosworth to replace Kaplan after she won her state senate seat. “To be the type of elected official she is requires constant work, constant attention to resident and town concerns. I will always value the lessons I learned from Judi. Ever since I took my first steps into politics, Judi has been a mentor to me. I look forward to staying in touch with Judi after she leaves office.”

Town Clerk Wayne Wink has announced that he will be running to replace Bosworth as supervisor. Before becoming clerk, Wink was a councilman for the Town of North Hempstead. Other Democrats are expected to challenge Wink in a primary, but no Republicans have announced their candidacy for the town’s top position.