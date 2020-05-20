BOE Meet the Candidates Night

Meet the Candidates: Virtual Forum, May 27, 7:30 p.m.

AGATE invites the community to a virtual forum with this year’s Board of Education candidates, who are running for two seats. BOE Trustees serve 3-year terms starting July 1.

Adam Block

Julie Epstein

Rachel Gilliar (incumbent)

Christina Nadolne

Please submit questions for the candidates in advance to co-presidents@agatepw.org. Find a link to the forum at https://agatepw.com.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s Budget and Trustee Election will be conducted by mail-in ballot only. Ballots will be mailed to every registered voter in the Port Washington School District on May 26. Completed ballots must be in the District mailbox by 5 p.m., June 9. To register to vote, go to https://www.ny.gov/services/register-vote.