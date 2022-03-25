Blues Guitarist, Tab Benoit Is Coming To Port

On Saturdy April 2, Tab Benoit will be performing at Landmark on Main Street. The respected blues guitarist, Tab Benoit, is currently touring across the country and is making a stop in Port Washington.

Benoit was born and raised in Louisiana where he was exposed to traditional Cajun waltzes and country music broadcasted on his hometown’s radio station. He began playing the guitar at churches and church fairs in Louisiana.

In 1992, Benoit released his first record called ‘Nice and Warm’. Benoit’s guitar stylings can be recognized before his voice resonates from the speakers. He doesn’t rely on effects and his set up is simple, consisting of a guitar, cord and Category 5 Amplifier. Now, Benoit has released many blues albums and he tours often to perform his music for people all across the country.

Visit tabbenoit.com to purchase tickets for Benoit’s upcoming performance on April 2 at the Landmark on Main Street.

—Written by Port News Staff