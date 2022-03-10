Blood Drive at Archangel Michael Church

The New York Blood Center is hosting a blood drive on Tuesday, March 15 from 2:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

A much needed blood drive will be hosted by the Archangel Michael Church, 100 Fairway Dr., Port Washington on Tuesday, March 15 from 2:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall, administered by The New York Blood Center (www.nybloodcenter.org).

The two year pandemic has resulted in many cancellations at regular donation sites and draining blood banks. With the blood supply at critically low levels, some elective surgeries are being cancelled. Now, more than ever, the public’s support is needed to donate blood.

There is no substitute for human blood and one in three adults will require a blood transfusion at some point in our lives. You can help remedy this situation by donating blood and giving the ‘Gift of Life’.

By giving just one pint of blood, you will be able to help supply hospitals in Nassau County and Queens and save the lives of three people. The donation will include a mini medical examination and will take up to an hour per donor. To donate blood, you must be between the ages of 16 and 75 (16 year olds need parental permission; 76 and over need doctor’s note), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds, and feel well the day of the drive. Donors must also bring ID and know their social security number for the drive. Please bring your blood donor ID card for a quick registration.

In addition, this year New York Blood Center will have “ALYX”, an automated red blood cell donation system which allows you to donate two units of critically needed red cells in just one visit. Red cells are critically needed by surgery/trauma patients, cancer/chemotherapy patients, accident/burn victims and at-risk infants.

Give the gift of life; donate blood on Tuesday, March 15. Appointments are strongly encouraged. For more information or to make an appointment, call Marina Vlahos at 516-627-7303.

—Submitted by Marina Vlahos