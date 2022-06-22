Benefiting Port Washington Environmental Organizations

The Community Chest of Port Washington Announces The Tweezerman Environmental Heroes Annual Grant Award

Headquartered in Port Washington for over forty years, and recognized as a global leader in the manufacture of beauty tools, Tweezerman International (The Beauty Tool Experts) is teaming up with the Community Chest of Port Washington to improve the town in which it lives and beyond. Today both organizations are proud to announce that Tweezerman International is establishing the Tweezerman Environmental Heroes Annual Grant Award. Tweezerman’s donation to the Community Chest will be used to increase support to selected local nonprofits whose programs and projects help address environmental challenges impacting Port Washington and ultimately our planet.

As a Port Washington resident, Tweezerman President and CEO Juergen Bosse said, “Our company has a long-standing commitment to improving the environment and investing in the welfare of the communities in which we do business.” Bosse went on to say that “ the Community Chest has an incredible track record of support and community stewardship here in Port Washington and with their help, we intend to support environmental organizations which make significant contributions to this community and the environment.”

Established in 1949 as a nonprofit to raise and distribute funds to qualified charities, the Community Chest is dedicated to improving the Port Washington community for all residents. In 2021, the Community Chest supported 26 local organizations, benefiting over 7,000 Port Washington residents.

Community Chest President Drew Hershkowitz said “Tweezerman International sets a very high bar for how corporations should operate as members of a community. With Tweezerman’s help we make an even greater impact on the quality of life for all residents of Port Washington.”

Organizations selected to be recipients of the Tweezerman Environmental Hero’s Award funds will be announced later this year as part of the Community Chest’s annual grant selection process.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce