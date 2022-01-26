beFIT Therapy Receives New Tenant Grant From Port Washington BID

The Port Washington Business Improvement District welcomes new business, beFIT Therapy, with a grant given to welcome new businesses within the district. Located at 405 Main St. on Inspiration Wharf, the facility is designed in a modern and exciting space to maximize positive energy and provide one-on-one time with every client in order to customize a treatment plan that is specific not only to the diagnosis, but to the individual as well.

Dr. Erica Aitken, beFIT Therapy owner, explains, “Whether you are training for an endurance event, rehabilitating from a surgery, or simply want to get through daily activities pain-free, no goal is too big or too small. Aiding in the achievement of our client’s recovery is what encourages our Doctors of Physical Therapy to strive for perfection. The moment our client is able to once again raise their hand overhead or take their initial unassisted steps without discomfort is what beFIT Therapy thrives upon.”

Sue Sullivan, both a member of the Port Washington BID board of directors and local business owner, congratulates beFIT and welcomes them to their location on Inspiration Wharf stating, “It is an additional bonus to the Port Washington business community to have a small business owner as a neighbor at Inspiration Wharf whose business model is based on delivering the highest quality care to each customer. We are glad to have beFIT as a neighbor.”

To learn more or make an appointment at the Port Washington facility or their original location in New York City, please visit their website at befittherapy.com.

The Port Washington BID offers additional grants to businesses within the district to assist with improvements to the façade, for new signage, as well as a bonus to a new tenant locating in a once vacant store front. To learn more, visit www.portwashingtonbid.org/grants.

—Submitted by the Port Washington

Business Improvement District