BEB Acquires A Port Washington Mixed-Use Property For $8 Million

47,702-square-foot building at 4 Tri Harbor Court features

a 60-40 office and warehouse split.

BEB Capital, a leading investor and developer of industrial, office and multifamily assets throughout the East Coast, is proud to announce the acquisition of 4 Tri Harbor Court in Port Washington. The 47,702-square-foot industrial property was previously owned by Aceto Realty Holdings, LLC and has been acquired by BEB Capital for $8 million.

“This property further demonstrates BEB’s commitment to building its office and industrial profile throughout the Long Island area,” said Lee Brodsky, chief executive officer of BEB Capital. “4 Tri Harbor Court provides a great opportunity to capitalize industrial demand and renewed interest in suburban office since the onset of the pandemic.”

4 Tri Harbor Court is a two floor, 47,702-square-foot building with four loading docks and one drive in dock. The building was renovated in 2010 and features a 60-40 office and warehouse split. The property is less than two miles from the Long Island Expressway (I-495) and less than four miles to the LIRR Manhasset station. Lee Brodsky, Keyvan Ghaytanchi and Ben Fischer of BEB Capital oversaw the acquisition. The seller was represented by Doug Omstrom of JLL.

BEB Capital has decades of hands-on real estate management and investment experience involving industrial assets in the region. The firm’s current industrial portfolio features over a dozen properties in the region.

In January 2022, BEB Capital announced a programmatic joint venture with Rockpoint Group, which will target an investment pipeline of up to $1 billion of industrial assets in the Northeastern United States with a primary focus in Long Island. The acquisition of 4 Tri Harbor Court, in addition to the Rockpoint joint venture, reflect BEB Capital’s forecast for continued demand for industrial and specifically last-mile logistics properties to support the booming e-commerce industry.

—Submitted by Marino PR