Beautyfluff Receives A Sign Grant From The Port Washington BID

The Port Washington Business Improvement District (B.I.D) is pleased to announce Beautyfluff as a recipient of a Sign Grant. Beautyfluff owners, Eric and Yennie Chou, opened their Port Washington store, located at 95A Main Street, in 2013. They have since created their own skincare collection and now offer training and certification programs for estheticians and esthetic specialists.

In addition to adding new signage, they have recently expanded their space allowing for additional treatment space for their customers. Eric and Yennie explain, “We want to create a BEAUTYFLUFF experience for everyone to be proud of coming here.”

Holly Byrne, Executive Director at the Port Washington B.I.D. shares, “I am so pleased to represent the Port Washington Business Improvement District in awarding this grant to Beautyfluff. The loyalty of their clientele is a testament to their commitment to exceptional service and quality care.”

Eligible businesses, both new and established within the defined business district can apply for grants for funding to assist with costs of improvements to the facade of the place of business and/or signage. Guidelines and applications, along with additional resources for business owners, can be found on the Port Washington B.I.D. website under the Business Resource heading. Inquiries can also be directed to the Port Washington B.I.D. Office at 516-883-8890.

About the Port Washington Business Improvement District:

The Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District is committed to improving the economic and business health of the Port Washington commercial area through marketing, promotions, physical improvements and enhanced municipal services for all those who live, work and visit our community.

—Submitted by the Port Washington B.I.D