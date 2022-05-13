Bay Sunsets Showcase Port’s Beauty

Local businessman, photographer captures essence of Port’s bay

Port Washington has always been known for gorgeous, breathtaking sunsets. Local realtor and charity organization founder Jeff Stone has found a way to share the beautiful views through Goodnight Port!, his recently published book.

“I wanted to share my love of sunsets in book form because of the constant encouragement of friends, family and my Facebook fans,” Stone said. “My passion for all things was instilled in me by my mother, Marilyn Stone, and my work ethic by my father, Charles Stone. I also inherited my artistic talents from my mother, as she was a fashion and interior designer and influenced by my Aunt Audrey as she was a professional artist.”

Stone said he has captured more than 3,000 sunsets over the past decade. It came as a small challenge to whittle his favorites down to his favorites for the book. His daily walks along Manhasset Bay are what helped keep his sanity during the COVID pandemic.

“God provides the sunset canvas; I capture and enhance it to bring out its best qualities for all to enjoy,” Stone said. “As a local real estate agent, what better way to promote the town to prospective homeowners than to provide photos showcasing Port’s best asset, the waterfront and its sunsets.”

Stone has lived all over Long Island until finally settling in Port Washington to start a family.

“Living in Port, especially on the waterfront, has allowed me the unique opportunity of photographing the magnificent and renowned sunsets of Manhasset Bay,” Stone said. “My wife, Ginny, and I settled in the waterfront hamlet of Port Washington where we could plant our roots and contribute and participate in town events.”

Stone is a member of the Kiwanis Club of Manhasset-Port Washington, Lions Club, Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, the Adult Activities Center of Manorhaven and Project Independence in Port Washington.

“I am particularly proud of being a co-founder of the nonprofit organization, Project HELP Long Island, whose mission is to provide education and resources for mental health and substance abuse awareness,” Stone said.

Proceeds go to Stone’s nonprofit, Project HELP Long Island (projecthelplongisland.org).

The organization offers podcasts about recovery, addiction, mental health issues and more that include exclusive interviews with members of the community like senior citizens, first responders, veterans, high school students and clergy.

Previously recorded episodes can be found on the organization’s Facebook page.

“We reached deep into the community; we wanted to know what was going on in people’s lives,” Stone said. “We enlisted the help of specialists, experts in the field, to be panelists on our podcasts.”

They held three live sessions at the Port Washington Library before the pandemic struck. The library encourages Stone’s mission and offered their Zoom platform to accelerate its outreach during the height of COVID. The podcasts have since pivoted to Zoom sessions and have been successful.

“Every day I would be watching TV and hear of this person or that person dying from an overdose,” Stone said. “Every day, mentions of fentanyl poisoning, overdoses, suicide. COVID made things a lot worse.”

Stone said Adelphi University is now hosting the Project HELP Long Island podcast sessions.

Project HELP Long Island will host a Mental Health Awareness March down Plandome Road on Saturday, May 14. Stone said the event will be filled with resources, speakers, coalition partners and more.

“Whenever or wherever you find yourself during the day, take time to capture a photographic scene that provides you with a sense of peace and serenity,” Stone said.

You can find copies of Stone’s book at Port Salt Cave (403 Main St.), Hand and Stone—Massage and Facial Spa (987 Port Washington Blvd.), The Local Market (273 Main St.) and in Stone’s realty offices in Port Washington (475 Port Washington Blvd.) and Manhasset (154 Plandome Rd.). Visit www.jeffstonephotography.com to learn more.