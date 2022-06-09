Baxter’s Pond Foundation Awarded Grant To Continue “Shorescaping” Effort

Beautiful native plants will mitigate water pollution and support

pollinators; volunteers needed June 11

Baxter’s Pond Foundation (BPF), the nonprofit environmental steward of Baxter’s Pond and the surrounding Barbara Johnson Park & Preserve, is improving the effectiveness and beauty of the shoreline of Baxter’s Pond thanks to a renewal of funding from the Nassau County Soil and Water Conservation District (NCSWCD).

Bordered by two highly trafficked roads, Baxter’s Pond is the catch basin for debris, runoff, litter and chemical waste from lawns and road care. Baxter’s Pond is spring-fed and flows directly into Manhasset Bay, eventually feeding Long Island Sound. The multi-year Shorescaping plan, which began in 2019, aims to prevent water pollution from reaching the Bay, increase and improve natural resources by installing native plants, and remove invasive ones.

“Our vision in 2022 also is to engage with and inspire community members to appreciate the esthetic and function of native plants to reduce soil erosion and water pollution, and to support pollinators and biodiversity,” said Kim and John Keiserman, co-presidents of the Baxter’s Pond Foundation.

Holly Byrne, Executive Administrator of BPF, said volunteers are sought on Saturday, June 11, from 9 a.m.-12 noon, to assist in planting, no advance registration needed. They will learn directly from professionals about the many benefits of native plant choice for the home garden. To check for updates, please visit www.baxterspond.org or follow BPF on Facebook.

Historic Baxter’s Pond is the centerpiece of Port Washington’s Village of Baxter Estates. While the Pond and Park are owned by Nassau County, since 2004 BPF has maintained the area surrounding the Pond as well as the Park. Known for its colorful gardens planted along Shore Road and Central Drive and the seasonal flowers gracing the stone pillars at the entrance, the Park is a visual delight to all who drive by or stroll the grounds.

About Nassau County Soil and Water Conservation District:

Soil and Water Conservation districts are political subdivisions of the State that develop, manage, and direct natural resource programs at the local level. The Nassau County Soil and Water Conservation District, which has been in existence since 1977, has been providing county residents assistance for over 40 years.

—Submitted by the

Baxter’s Pond Foundation