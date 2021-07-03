Baxter’s Pond Basin Dredged

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D – Glen Cove) is proud to announce that the dredging of Baxter’s Pond basin in Port Washington is now complete.

Baxter’s Pond and the stream that flows into it are fed by both underground streams and runoff caused by rain and snowstorms. A screen in a catchment basin near the Pond’s foot bridge normally traps discarded trash from nearby streets and silted sand. However, a buildup that accumulated over time began to obstruct the flow of water and cause some debris was overflowing into the Pond.

To maintain the health of the pond and protect nearby Manhasset Bay, Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton secured funding for Nassau County’s Department of Public Works to clear the catch basin and dredge excess mud and debris before the basin so that water can more easily flow into the pond.

Please feel free to contact Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton’s office with any comments or questions at 516-571-6211 or dderiggiwhitton@nassaucountyny.gov.