Baxter Estates Mayor Elected President of Nassau County Village Officials Association

At its June 30, 2022 Annual Meeting, the Nassau County Village Officials Association (NCVOA) elected Nora Haagenson, mayor of the Village of Baxter Estates, president for 2022-23. The NCVOA represents 64 incorporated villages with close to 475,000 residents.

In addition to Mayor Haagenson, the NCVOA elected the following officers:

First Vice President: Elliot Conway, Mayor, Village of Upper Brookville

Second Vice President: Edward Novick, Mayor, Village of Old Westbury

Treasurer: Bonnie Parente, Mayor, Village of East Williston

As president, Mayor Haagenson will be responsible for establishing NCVOA policies and directing the organization’s efforts on behalf of Nassau County village residents.

“I am truly honored to be selected by my peers to serve as president,” Haagenson said. “Village government is the government closest to the people—the most efficient and effective vehicle for delivering services to residents. The NCVOA plays an integral role in advocating for village residents and helping them maintain local control. I look forward to working with all village officials as we continue to fight for our fair share of state and county funding, as well as other critical issues and challenges we are facing as we continue recovering from the debilitating effects caused by the pandemic.”

An experienced village official, Haagenson was elected in 2015 as Village of Baxter Estates’ first female mayor. Previously, she was a village trustee from 2010-15. During her tenure she has directed several village initiatives including creating an independent Village Planning Board, strengthening the Village Tree Preservation Law, prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to persons under the age of 21 and securing close to $1 million in grants during a seven-year period.

Haagenson is a member of the Port Washington/Manhasset Office of Emergency Management, Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, Manhasset Bay Protection Committee and the Nassau County Police Commissioner’s Community Council.

A retired English teacher who taught at North Shore High School, she earned Bachelor of Arts and Master of Arts degrees in English from Hofstra University.

Haagenson lives in Baxter Estates with her husband, Dr. William Haagenson. They have two grown children and twin granddaughters.

—Submitted by the Nassau County Village Officials Association