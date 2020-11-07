Baxter Estates Clerk Honored By State Association

Chrissy Kiernan, Clerk/Treasurer for the Village of Baxter Estates, has been recognized as a Credentialed Municipal Finance Officer (“CMFO”) by the New York State Society of Municipal Finance Officers (“NYSMFO”) for achieving its high educational, experience and participatory requirements.

Kiernan has been employed by the Village of Baxter Estates in her current office for five years and has been a member in good standing of the NYSMFO for five years. She received a plaque and pin denoting this accomplishment.

The Credentialed Municipal Finance Officer Program, launched in 2006, aids municipal finance officers in improving job performance and recognizes the professionalism of the municipalities’ finance office. Stringent education and experience requirements must be met before this prestigious designation of Credentialed Municipal Finance Officer is awarded. Qualifications of applicants are reviewed and approved by the NYSSMFO CMFO Committee.

The New York State Society of Municipal Finance Officers was founded in 1956 and currently has a membership of more than 400 members across New York State. The Society provides a medium for the exchange of ideas and experiences while working to enhance the professional service we render to elected officials and the communities that we serve.

—Submitted by the Village of Baxter Estates