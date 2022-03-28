Barbara Ford Hagedorn Passed At Age 94

Barbara Ford Hagedorn, age 94, of Sands Point, NY, died peacefully at home on March 9, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family and caregivers.

Born in Buffalo on May 27, 1927, she grew up in Manchester CT, an only child raised by her father after her mother’s untimely death. Barbara moved to New York City at age 20 to be an actress and soon met her beloved husband-to-be, Alfred Hagedorn, Jr. Welcomed with open arms by the extended Hagedorn family, Barbara and Al married June 4, 1949and resided in the Hagedorn’s building on West 81st St in NYC before moving to Sands Point in 1955. She thrived in the same home for 67 years, bringing up her two children, Alfred and Lynn. She was a fixture at the Sands Point Bath Club, where she congregated with family and friends. Barbara loved her family, her friends, her home, her community and a good story. Ever elegant, independent, charming and loving, Barbara was an astrologer, a caring wife, mother and grandmother, and an ardent animal advocate. Barbara is survived by her son, Alfred Ford, her daughter, Lynn H. Olla (Dennis), 2 grandchildren (Keith and Stephanie Olla), and many nieces and nephews.

Donations can be made in her name to the North Shore Animal League.