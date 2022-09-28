Athlete of the Month-Schreiber High School’s Max Marro, Cross Country

Max Marro is a junior at Schreiber High School. Marro joined the Boys Cross Country team in his sophomore year of high school. On the opening day of the season, Max ran a 17:06 5K and is currently ranked seventh in the County Class for 5K. On Saturday, Sept. 17, he helped lead Port to a varsity victory in a competitive race at the Bob Pratt Invitational at Sunken Meadow.

In middle school, Marro ran on the school team and stopped as a freshman in high school. But sophomore year, he gave the sport another try. Marro’s love and dedication to cross country grew in his sophomore year.

“I felt defeated and like I needed redemption after last year,” Marro said. “So I became very invested in the sport.”

His mother, Dina Maiella-Marro, remembers that “…since Max was a little kid, his grandfather noted that he had a runner’s gait.”

Although Marro is just beginning his second year on the high school cross country team, he has quickly become one of the top contributors to the team. Boys Cross Country Coach Jeremy Klaff commends Max for his strong mentality and ability to self-reflect to improve himself both physically and mentally.

“Max has a mental toughness that is superior to most athletes,” Klaff said. “He pushes through grueling workouts without any complaints and looks forward to challenging himself in future practices. Max is also always looking to improve as an athlete, whether it be his summer training, nutrition or race strategy.”

While Marro’s dedication to cross country has made him an incredible asset to the team, his sportsmanship and bright attitude are equally important.

“Max leads by example and is a great role model for the rest of the team. He attacks his workouts and races with a smile,” Klaff said. “In a rather stressful sport, Max has a calmness about him that wears off on the other runners. He was the first athlete to be given a Green Status in our Lead ‘Em Up Leadership Program at Schreiber.”

While Marro’s dedication and hard work led him to become a great athlete, he recognizes how his inspiration comes from other student-athletes.

“I have been incredibly inspired by last year’s senior Port distance running legends, Colin Funk, Will Lane, Terry McGinty, Maxwell Meehan and Kevin Taylor,” Marro said.

His commitment to cross country and his enthusiasm for the sport will only lead him to more success as a student-athlete.