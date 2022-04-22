Assemblywoman Sillitti To Host “Spot the Scam” Informational Sessions For Our Seniors

Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti (D-Port Washington) announced that she’s hosting two informational sessions with the New York State Attorney General’s Office to help our seniors identify scam calls and emails and provide resources for victims of fraud.

“Most New Yorkers are familiar with the wide variety of scam calls and unsolicited emails that fill our inboxes, and seniors are sadly a frequent target of these criminals,” said Sillitti. “Older adults lose billions of dollars to scammers each year and we must do more to stop this. These informational sessions will provide valuable tools and resources for local seniors and help all of us keep our hard-earned money where it belongs – in our pockets.”

The “Don’t Fall for Fraud: Helping our Seniors Spot the Scam” events will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, at the Port Washington Public Library, and on Friday, May 6, at the Shelter Rock Public Library in Albertson. TJ Hatter from the state Attorney General’s Office will join Assemblywoman Sillitti to discuss how to recognize an internet or phone scam and what to do if you’re a victim of fraud. Residents who are interested in attending either event must RSVP at https://nyassembly.gov/Sillitti or call our office at 516-482-6966.

-Submitted by the office of Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti