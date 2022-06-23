Assemblywoman Sillitti Passes Bill To Help Combat Hateful Content

Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti (D-Port Washington) announced that legislation she co-sponsored requiring social media companies to provide users with an easy method to report hateful conduct has passed the Assembly (A.7865-A).

“Hate has no place in New York State, whether on our streets or online,” Sillitti said. “It’s unconscionable that a white supremacist livestreamed his terrorist attack on the Buffalo community, and that the clips were viewed millions of times. We’ve seen how such heinous footage can embolden other extremists and traumatize unsuspecting viewers. I helped pass legislation to enhance accountability across social networks and ensure users can easily report hateful content. I’d like to thank Senator Kaplan for championing this legislation in the Senate and working collaboratively to stamp out hate wherever it is found in New York.”

The bill would require social media networks operating in New York to provide and maintain a clear and accessible mechanism for users to report or file complaints regarding hateful content. If a company knowingly failed to comply with this requirement, a civil penalty of up to $1,000 per day could be assessed.

Sillitti recently hosted a “Stop Asian Hate with Education” rally with Sen. Anna Kaplan on Saturday, May 21, to spotlight the rise in anti-Asian crimes on Long Island and across New York State and support the Assembly bill to teach Asian American history in New York public schools (A.7260-A).

Additionally, Sillitti supports state Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into social media companies connected with the terror attack in Buffalo. The recently announced investigation will examine the social networks and other online resources the shooter used to discuss his intentions to carry out the attack.

—Submitted by the Office of Assemblywoman Gina Sillitti