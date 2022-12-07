Assemblywoman Sillitti Hosts Second Annual Food Drive

Assemblywoman Gina L. Sillitti (D-Port Washington) announced she is hosting the second annual food drive with local partners to support Long Island families during the holiday season. The four food drives will be taking place during the month of December.

“As your representative, I’ll always support Long Island families in any way I can this holiday season,” said Sillitti. “These four food drive events in coordination with valued community organizations are a great opportunity for us to support our neighbors in need and combat food insecurity on Long Island. By working together, we can build a more caring, inclusive community for all of our families.”

Please be mindful of the expiration dates of donated goods. Gift cards cannot be accepted. Please visit nyassembly.gov/Sillitti for a comprehensive list of items you can donate. We can all combat food insecurity by coming together as a community, noted Sillitti.

Sillitti invites residents to attend one of her upcoming Food Drive events:

• “Curb your Mitzvah” Food and Toy Drive on Sunday, Dec. 11:10 a.m.–12 p.m. at Sid Jacobson JCC – 200 Forest Dr. Greenvale

• Shelter Rock Church Manhasset Food Pantry on Monday, Dec. 12: 12 p.m.–1:30 p.m. at 626 Plandome Rd., Manhasset

• Our Lady of Fatima Food Pantry on Thursday, December 15: 9:30 a.m.–11:00 a.m. at 10 Cottonwood Rd., Port Washington

—Submitted by the office of Assemblywoman Sillitti