Artists Invited To Showcase Their Work At The Fine Art Fair

Ripple Creative, a creative agency specializing in cultural events and community development initiatives, and The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, a 216-acre park that was once a Guggenheim estate, are thrilled to announce a remarkable collaboration in the form of the first-ever Fine Art Fair at Hempstead House, on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024. This curated event will bring together 20 talented and independent fine artists from various mediums, offering art enthusiasts a captivating visual experience.

The Fine Art Fair at Hempstead House will celebrate and showcase the diversity and creativity within the world of fine art. As part of this exciting initiative, we are delighted to extend an invitation to artists who excel in the fields of painting, sculpture, photography, mixed media, drawing, watercolor, digital art and fiber works.

The Sands Point Preserve Conservancy, a scenic location renowned for its natural beauty and historical significance, provides the perfect backdrop for this immersive art experience. Visitors to the event can explore the grounds and soak in the bucolic ambiance while appreciating an eclectic mix of artistic expressions and opportunity to purchase unique artwork.

Artists interested in participating in the Fine Art Fair are invited to submit their applications for consideration. Exhibitors will be selected based on their professionalism, artistic merit, and ability to present their work in an engaging manner. This curated selection process ensures a diverse range of styles and mediums, promising a dynamic exhibition for attendees.

“We are thrilled to partner with The Sands Point Preserve to bring this Fine Art Fair to life,” said Amanda Khalil, Cofounder at Ripple Creative. “Our goal is to provide a platform for talented artists to showcase their work, foster connections within the artistic community, and offer a memorable experience and opportunity to purchase fine art to enthusiasts.”

“We look forward to hosting Ripple Creative’s Fine Art Fair at Hempstead House, and to welcoming the community to this curated experience,” said Jeremiah Bosgang, executive director of Sands Point Preserve Conservancy. “As visitors take in the works of some of the region’s finest artists, they will also have the opportunity to spend time inside Hempstead House, the former home of Daniel and Florence Guggenheim, who in their day were big supporters of the arts.”

The Fine Art Fair at the Hempstead House promises to be a highlight for both artists and attendees alike. This is an excellent opportunity for artists to gain exposure, network with fellow creators, sell their work and engage with art enthusiasts in a vibrant and supportive environment.

For more information and to submit an application, please visit www.ripplecreativepw.com. The deadline for applications is Sept. 1. Don’t miss your chance to be a part of this extraordinary event celebrating the power of fine art.

