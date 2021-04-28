Artisan Market Comes To Port Washington

Port Washington’s much loved Growing Love Community Garden (GLCG) will usher in Spring with all the joy and inspiration we need after a long year. The Garden volunteers have been busy building and cultivating for the 2021 Spring Opening. This year, to celebrate all that’s good, GLCG is hosting an open-air Artisan Market to bring everyone together with music, food and nature. This community event will sponsor more than 30 local vendors, kids activities, live music and food trucks.

Come see all that’s blooming right here in town. Bring the kids, stroll through the gardens, support local artists and order some lunch to enjoy near our beautiful waterfront.

The Artisan Market will take place on Sunday, May 2 with the garden opening taking place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the Makers Market taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Growing Love Community Garden at the Manorhaven Preserve located at 80 Manorhaven Blvd., in Port Washington. The raindate for this event is Sunday, May 16.

The open-air market will feature Grill Shack Food Truck, Tasty Buddyz Empanadas, Craft Kombucha, Macaron Maman, Smush, Village Cheese Merchant, Ugly Biscuit Co., Saucy Rascals, Grazing Girls, Conscious Kitchen, Inspired Simple Syrup, Purely Rose, Roy Schneider Photography, Long Island Candle, Cassigns, Canvas & Butterflies, Sag Harbor Glass, My Style Camp, Happily Whole, LaLa Love Ceramics, Seamstressed, Kamensky Soaps, Art by KC, Claire’s Confections, Eat Offbeat Cookbook, Rooted Healing, Backyard Bees, Lily Johanna, Furtado Gift Bags, Two Palms Jewelry, Vecsey, Kathryn Maher Original Art, Barbara Stark Artwork, Glam Mom, Bottle Up Candles, Black Stone Holistic and Carson Roberts Events. Children’s Garden with painting, crafts and book exchange. Live music by Bach to Rock and Andy Arrowana and activities sponsored by Shibley Day Camp.

—Submitted by the Growing Love Community Garden