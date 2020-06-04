Art Guild To Offer Contest For Young Artists

In order to highlight the artwork students have completed while they were in school this year, the Art Guild of Port Washington is inviting young artists to submit their artwork to the “Young At Art” contest. The contest is limited to the first 100 participants, but is open to students in grades K-8 in all school districts.

Students may submit two pieces of art for consideration, and one is guaranteed to be accepted into the exhibit. Entries for the contest are due by June 15. The artwork will be judged by the appropriate age group (K-2, 3-5 and 6-8) and will be showcased at an online reception and awards show, which is tentatively scheduled for June 23 at 4:30 p.m.

“We are super excited because we are doing an exhibit that we have never done before,” Lisa Grossman executive director of the Art Guild said. “A few people had told us that their children, because school ended so abruptly, had artwork that was chosen for different kinds of display in the hallways. Little kids, older kids—they never got to show it and they wish that there was some way for that to happen. So this is our first [exhibit] like this and we are getting some really positive emails because the kids are super excited to be chosen for something.”

Students may submit artwork in the following mediums collage, 3D sculpture, mixed-media, watercolor, crayon, scratchboard, ink, markers, colored pencil, graphite, clay, printmaking, acrylic, oil and digital art. Photography will not be considered for this contest. The entry fee is $10 per student with the submission deadline on June 15. Those who are interested may submit their art electronically by visiting www.theartguild.org/young-at-art.

After the pandemic shut down in-person instruction, the Art Guild worked tirelessly to move their classes to a virtual setting.

“We realized so many people had signed up for classes,” Grossman said. “When we started to talk to people who were in these classes about offering them online, a lot of the people were really nervous about it. But Natasha has been amazing. She has worked with the students and teachers. She taught the teachers how to teach on Zoom. We have people from all over the country taking classes. She showed them how everyone in the class should use Zoom for their most optimal experience and people are loving it.”

Despite the pandemic, the Art Guild is also hoping to hold an in-person outdoor summer camp starting at the end of June. Located on a 3-acre preserve, the camp will be limited to just eight children so everyone can practice safe social distancing while experiencing an in-person instruction. If the camp cannot be held in-person, or students do not feel comfortable attending in-person, the instructors are also working to create a virtual experience.

“We’ve had a lot of calls and people signing up for our camps,” Grossman said. “We are limited to 8 students but we have that huge backyard. We can really socially distance and we can be outside. The teachers we are using are the ones we are using right now for Zoom. But if we can’t be outside, these teachers are ready to go on Zoom right away. We have to prepare for both, there will be an option for every student—no matter what.”

Summer Camps For Kids:

Grades 1-5:

• Art Explorations, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• June 29-July 2, July 6-9, July 13-16, Aug. 10-13

Grades 6 and up:

• Cartooning: July 20-23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Painting & Drawing: July 27-30, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• 3D Work & Sculpture: Aug. 10-13, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

High School/College:

• HS Portfolio Intensive/College Prep

• July 27-31, Aug. 3-7, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Art Guild of Port Washington is a nonprofit organization, education and a forum for the appreciation of the visual arts. The Art Guild is located at 200 Port Washington Blvd., Manhasset. For more information about the Art Guild and its programs email info@theartguild.org.