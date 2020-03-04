Art Guild To Offer Three Arts Scholarships To Local High School Seniors

The Art Guild of Port Washington, a nonprofit organization providing encouragement, education and a forum for the appreciation of the visual arts is offering three scholarships to students who want to pursue the visual arts after they graduate high school. The Kazickas Family Foundation generously donated a $3,000 scholarship to the Art Guild for those who are looking to enter the art field after high school.

“A lot of people are discouraged from pursuing the arts in college,” Lisa Grossman, executive director of the Art Guild of Port Washington, said. “Somebody needs to be out there encouraging students to take that leap. That’s why it’s so important to recognize these students to say ‘we are proud of you for following your dreams and we want to help you however we can.’”

To enter to win the scholarship students must have demonstrated their commitment to any of the visual arts, including drawing, painting, sculpture, fashion design, set design and photography. Applicants must be graduating seniors in Nassau County. In order to be considered for the scholarship, all sections of the application as well as images must be completed and postmarked by April 1. Incomplete applications will not be considered.

To apply for the scholarship applications may be filled out online at www.theartguild.org/scholarship and upload images as instructed. Applicants can also fill out a PDF form and email it along with the images to scholarship@TheArtGuild.org, name and contact information must also be included in the email. Applicants may also print out the form and mail it to the Art Guild Student Scholarship Committee, 200 Port Washington Blvd. Manhasset. Images uploaded to the site or sent via email must meet the following criteria to be considered. They must be in JPEG format, medium resolution, maximum 2 MB file size, and files must be labeled: student last name_first name_image number_title.jpg. (Do not use the # symbol in the file name).

Recipients of the award will be selected by the Art Guild and winners will be announced at the 2020 members showcase on June 5 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Aside from the scholarship, high school students also have many opportunities to participate in the Art Guild’s many student classes such as portfolio development studio, which is designed to assist freshman to seniors in advanced painting/drawing/2-D design. Instructors will mentor and critique pre-assigned projects or can assign projects. Classes will cover techniques and the proper usage of various mediums and practical knowledge.

Introduction to Digital Art with Photoshop for students grades seven through 12. Students will be introduced to Adobe Photoshop by creating artwork including digital collage, digital painting and a simple loping animation. A laptop, a computer mouse, Photoshop CC and access to a Google Drive are required for the class instruction. Other classes for younger children include art explorations on Tuesdays and Saturdays for ages five through eight, and Solving Art (Wednesdays) and Children’s Art Studio (Saturdays) for children ages eight through 12.

The Guild seeks to offer residents from local and neighboring communities an avenue to broaden their creative pursuits by striving to: encourage artists and craftspeople through collaboration and interaction, provide educational opportunities, workshops, lectures and discussion groups, explore an art facility where residents can come to broaden their creative experiences and exhibit a forum in which the community can appreciate the visual arts through exhibits and community projects.

The Art Guild also offers a number of classes for adults including photography, life drawing with a nude model, fundamentals of life drawing, new strategies and techniques in portraiture, colored pencil foundations, oil painting for all levels, as beginners classes like watercolor, basic drawing and more. Both student and adult classes are offered for both members and nonmembers.

For more information, contact Grossman at 516-304-5797 or email lgrossman@theartguild.org.