Applications Are Live For Residents Forward’s Third Youth Climate Summit

Residents Forward’s third Youth Climate Summit (YCS) will convene in person on Saturday, March 18th, 2023. RFYCS invites local students to be part of Port Washington’s Climate Story.

Produced by Resident Forward, a 52-year strong nonprofit organization dedicated to advocacy, education, beautification and environmental action in Port Washington, the Youth Climate Summit is a free one-day event for local students grades 8-12th and will be held at the Port Washington Public Library.

Residents Forward’s YCS goal is to engage local youth in science-based learning about the impacts of climate change and empower them to produce ongoing projects that create meaningful, lasting, systemic change. The YCS Planning Committee meets monthly and consists of students grades 8-12th and adults, with the students driving the content development.

The YCS 2023 theme is Learn, Educate, Act! and features a keynote address, 4 workshops with experts in the areas of Health; Food & Waste; Transportation; and Majors and Careers. The YCS students will plan Climate Action Projects to implement.

Residents Forward YCS Student Planning Committee member, Sofia Leder, grade 8, and organizer of the health workshop says, “Climate change can feel overwhelming and confusing due to all its negative effects and rapid growth. Maybe it’s hard to bring about change as only one person. That’s why it’s important to join with your peers, because together we have greater power to inspire change and create a healthier and more sustainable local environment. This is especially important for us as residents of Port Washington. As a waterfront town, we face greater climate risks, such as rising sea waters and dangerous storm surges.” I’m excited to join with my peers, as well as local leaders and professionals, to help protect Port Washington’s environment. Please join us at the Youth Climate Summit to help us take action to keep Port Washington a thriving waterfront community to live, enjoy and visit.”

Residents Forward YCS 2023 applications go live on January 15th and can be found at www.ResidentsForward.org. All local area students are encouraged to apply and will earn a certificate of completion for their college résumés. Residents Forward’s YCS is free to students, each seat has a $200 value which has been generously paid for by the YCS Sponsors.

Sadie Muller, grade 11, and organizer of the YCS environmental careers workshop says, “It is incredibly important that young people have a forum in their communities where they can share their ideas on climate change with other like-minded and action-oriented people. That is exactly what we are trying to do with the Youth Climate Summit here in Port Washington. I believe it is a great chance for teenagers to focus on climate change at a local level and work with their peers to create projects they are truly passionate about. If each person puts in a little effort in our community, we have the potential to create a lot of positive change.”

The Residents Forward Youth Climate 2023 sponsors are:

Port Washington Community Chest—YCS Underwriter

Tweezerman Environmental—YCS Major Sponsor

Angela and Scott Jaggar Foundation

Cynthia Litman/MomTime Events, Kim & John Keiserman, Jane & Martin Schwartz, Gilda Tesoriero, Dyan Finguerra-DuCharme, Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Eco Leap, Sean McCarthy, Beth Bailly, Building Conservation Associates, Peter Rosenberg, Peter Burrows, Jane Thomas, Charles Idol, and Joanne Schrynemakers

Residents Forward’s YCS is chaired by Mindy Germain and coordinated by Lynn Capuano. The RFYCS Planning Committee includes, Susie Goldman, Meghan Lewis, Cynthia Litman, Stefanie Roth, Maria Shapiro, Dawn Serignese, Sirisha Viswanatha; and Student Representatives grades 8-12th.

Caring for Port Washington for over 50 years, Residents Forward’s mission is to inspire and unify the residents of Port Washington to protect and advance the vibrancy, resiliency, and sustainability of our Peninsula. We realize our mission through our beautification, making environmental education accessible to all grades in Port Washington, and advocacy work.

For more information please visit www.residentsforward.org.

—Submitted by Residents Forward