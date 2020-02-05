Applicant Seeks To Build Apartments At Local Marina Location

A public hearing regarding a property at Manhasset Isle’s Haven Marina was adjourned without a further date at the Manorhaven Village board of trustees meeting on Jan. 30. The applicant, Heaven Realty, along with the owner of the property Ed Mayourian are seeking a site plan review for the property, located at 12-20 Matinecock Ave. The applicant is seeking to build a two-story building containing 32 waterfront apartments at Manhasset Isle’s Haven Marina, as well as two commercial retail spaces above a parking garage.

The 1.7-acre waterfront property is listed as a mixed-use development site with 20,000-square-feet of water rights. The site is listed under the C-1, C-2, C-3 and E-1 zoning districts. Under the current zoning, the applicants have the right to seek an application to build living spaces or retail within that zone. Attorney Brian Stolar, from Meyer Suozzi, English and Klein, PC, acting on behalf of the applicant, appeared before the board to ask if they would adjourn the meeting to a later date.

“We are seeking an adjournment,” Stolar said. “We are going to be making a number of plan revisions. I don’t think it would be appropriate at this point to try to present to you what is not ultimately going to be our design. We do need to address a number of issues with our consultant.”

The applicant initially went before the village’s planning board in early October of last year for site plan review. During that meeting, the board recommended that the application be presented to the village’s architectural review board, who would then refer the case to the Manorhaven board of trustees, as allowed by the village code. According to documents, the site received a notice of zoning compliance in July 2019.

12-20 Matinecock Ave. is down the street and approximately a one-minute walk away from 22 Sagamore Hill Dr. and 20 Secatog Ave., where that applicant is seeking plans to construct two mixed-use buildings consisting of 16 two-bedroom apartments with a retail or office space on the lower floor.

Although there is no date set for a public hearing regarding the site, Manorhaven Mayor Jim Avena asked the applicant to be prepared to present site plans at a future meeting, which the applicant hopes to present to the board by late March or April.