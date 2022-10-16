Sponsored by the Port Washington Union Free School District and the Port Washington Parents’ Council The Port Washington Union Free School District and Port Washington Parents’ Council will sponsor their annual winter coat and clothing drive at the Manorhaven Pool from Oct. 17-21, 2022.

Donations of warm winter coats, clothing, shoes and accessories of all sizes (newborn through adult)—along with warm linens, student concert wear, sports equipment, and children’s Halloween costumes—will be accepted at all seven school buildings, the Manorhaven Pool Lobby and the Port Washington Public Library until 10:00 a.m. daily, Oct. 17-20. Donations made after 10:00 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, may not be received.

Families with students enrolled in the school district are invited to select items on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5:30 p.m.-8:00 p.m. (ticket required). The Drive will be open to the public on Saturday, October 22, from 9:00am-11:00am (no ticket required).

Please contact Jessica Melwani and Sara Klein, co-Presidents, Port Washington Parents’ Council with questions (pwparentcouncil@gmail.com).

—Submitted by

the Port Washington Parents’ Council