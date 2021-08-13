Annual Manhasset Bay Kayak Run Is A Huge Success

On Saturday, July 24, 85 people in 65 kayaks participated in the 17th annual Kayak Run on Manhasset Bay, presented by the Community Chest of Port Washington and the Town of North Hempstead. Participants of all ages enjoyed the beautiful day out on the Manhasset Bay, as they launched from the Town Dock, Manorhaven Beach and other locations around the bay to complete the five-mile loop.

“The Kayak Run is not a race, it is a great way for everyone to get on Manhasset Bay and to feel safe kayaking longer distances than usual with assistance always nearby,” Dr. Joel Ziev, Community Chest Board Member and Kayak Run Co-Director, said. “The Town’s Bay Constable patrol boats, Port’s fire boat, Nassau Marine and the Coast Guard were terrific, keeping a watchful eye as participants completed the course. We also had wonderful volunteers who provided encouragement from land as the kayakers passed each checkpoint.”

Passing the checkpoints enabled participants to qualify for a drawing for the prize of a brand new kayak, and Lisa Unger was the winner of the kayak.

The Kayak Run also received major support from the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation. Additional sponsorships and support were provided by Atlantic Outfitters, The Lorber-Hoffman Team- Real Estate, The Grand, Health Care System, Smusht – Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches and Kostal Paddle.

All proceeds from the Kayak Run go to the Community Chest of Port Washington and the 26 nonprofit organizations that receive grants. For more information on the Community Chest or how to become a Sponsor, visit www.portchest.org or call 516-767-2121.

—Submitted by the Community Chest of Port Washington