Animal Daycare Opens In Port

JouJou and Jorgie’s Port Washington Animal Daycare (J&J’s) recently opened up on Main Street in Port Washington. J&J’s is a new family-owned business specializing in a variety of pet services. Selma Kazil is the owner of J&J’s Animal Daycare since deciding to open up a business to provide a fun, safe and calm stay for the Port Washington community’s pets. Currently, the daycare takes care of mostly dogs, but the staff is equipped to handle fish, gerbils, hamsters, birds and cats.

The animal day care facility includes faux grass areas, a treadmill, agility activities, a play area for exercise, as well as toys to keep dogs occupied. The room is colorfully decorated and nursery music plays softly throughout the room. Kazil and her team work ease the pets into becoming acclimated to the facility and require each animal to have a temperament evaluation to determine if they are suitable to be around other animals.

J&J’s offers a number of services including pet sitting, where staff from the daycare can take care of the animal in your own home, or they can take your pets to their own homes to be cared for. Other services include pet walking, where staff is available seven days a week to walk your pet for 30 to 45 minutes, as well as doggy daycare, which offers supervised play and socialization for your furry friends.

“Our counselors are trained and certified in CPR for cats and dogs. Your furry children will be safe-guarded at all times, in case of emergency we will know exactly what to do to keep them safe.” their website states.

Unique to Port Washington, J&J’s offers pet transportation; if you are unable to drop off your pet at the daycare, Kazil will drive to your house and pick up your pet. Kazil is hoping to eventually offer more services for animals in the future.

JouJou and Jorgie’s Port Washington Animal Daycare is located at 97 Main St. in Port Washington. For more information, visit www.jjpwanimaldaycare.com or call 516-708-1884.