Animal Cancer Foundation Receives Grant

Investors Foundation gives out grant to increase funds for comparative oncology research.

Animal Cancer Foundation (ACF) recently received a $2,000 grant from Investors Foundation at Port Washington, New York. The grant will help further ACF’s mission of funding comparative oncology research to study the naturally-occurring, similar cancers in people and dogs to find newer, more effective treatments for both species.

“The Investors Foundation grant helped ACF grow our national outreach for the Nationwide Pet Cancer Awareness Walk held during the month of November for pet cancer awareness month,” said Barbara Cohen, executive director of ACF. “Our pets are a part of our family and losing them to cancer is particularly heartbreaking. We applaud Investors Foundation for recognizing the significant role pets can also play in helping to discover new treatment for cancer in both people and pets.”

This year’s event was held virtually on the Wooftrax platform and attracted more than 6,000 participants walking with their pets during the month of November. The event raised over $73,000 in funds for the mission work.

Investors Bank, headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey, is a full-service community bank that has been serving customers since 1926. With over $27 billion in assets and a network of more than 150 retail branches, Investors Bank delivers personalized services and products tailored to the needs of its customers. Investors Bank’s services include complete deposit, loan and cash management products for consumers and businesses.

Investors Bank created the Investors Foundation in 2005 to support the communities Investors Bank serves. Investors Foundation supports initiatives in the arts, youth development, health and human services, education and affordable housing. The Investors Foundation works to improve the lives of its neighbors and communities across the bank’s footprint. For more information, please visit: https://www.myinvestorsbank.com/Community/Investors-Foundation

Animal Cancer Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to finding new treatments and an eventual cure for cancer by increasing public awareness of and funding for comparative oncology research, the study of naturally-occurring cancers in pets and people. To learn more about ACF visit www.acfoundation.org or contact the organization at 516-858-4960.

—Submitted by the Animal Cancer Foundation