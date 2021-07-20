Andy’s Pizzeria Is Back In Town

After 23 years closure, Andy’s Pizza and Restaurant is open once again, to the thrill of the people of Port Washington. Three generations of the Bellini family have run the restaurant since it first opened in 1959 at 195 Manorhaven Blvd. in Port Washington. Proudly using the same recipe and quality ingredients, Andy’s has customers coming from all over to get a taste.

Andy Bellini and Lori Bellini originally ran the restaurant from 1985-97. Now, Andy and his wife Nina Bellini own and run the restaurant with the help of Andy’s two daughters, Ashley and Alex. Since they recently opened back on May 10 of this year, the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with old and new customers coming in. Some people even drive from the city just to grab an authentic slice from Andy.

Andy doesn’t cut corners with his ingredients. He uses whole milk cheese, which is sliced instead of shredded for that amazing pull-affect that everyone loves. Customers say that Andy’s homemade sauce tastes exactly like it did 23 years ago. Andy tells them his running joke, “Yeah, I just took it out of the freezer for you.”

After Andy’s parents retired in 1997, Andy thought he would shut the place down for good, but said that he “got bored,” in a joking manner.

People will come in with stories about sharing a slice of Andy’s pizza on their first date, or tell the story about the night of Sept. 15, 1997, when the restaurant closed. A local of Port Washington, Jimmy Flemming said that he’s been a customer since 1959.

“What made it good was the food,” he said.

Andy’s Pizzeria treated him and others like family and would even invite him over on holidays.

What makes Andy’s Pizzeria different from most restaurants nowadays is this community feel. When you come in for a slice, you know Andy’s going to be making your pizza. Twenty-three years ago, you could see the little Bellini sisters helping dad cook the pies, and now you will see Andy’s grandchildren in the cabinets. There’s a face and a family to the name of the restaurant.

“The biggest takeaways about Dad is, cooking for people and being with family and if you can open a restaurant and have both of those things, then he’s happy,” Ashley said.

What’s up next for Andy’s Pizzeria? Once Andy gets his liquor license, he will start selling pitchers of beer for families and friends to enjoy alongside their pizza either inside or outdoors in “the yard” as locals call it.

“I think that’s what makes us unique,” Ashley said. “No other restaurant in town has that.”

Andy’s Pizzeria is located at 195 Manorhaven Blvd. in Port Washington. For more information, visit www.andyspizzapw.com or call 516-883-0034.

