An Investment In Education

Port’s portfolio management students earn second place

What would you do with $100,000? Paul D. Schreiber students enrolled in Kaylan Erikson’s Wall Street/Portfolio Management course invested (hypothetically) in Snapchat; Palantir Technologies; Tesla, Inc.; Coty Inc.; and Macy’s through their participation in The Stock Market Game. The results of their investments, diligence and demonstration of investment knowledge placed the Port team second out of 1,113 competing teams in the Long Island region.

Over the course of 12 weeks, Schreiber’s team of sophomores—Ryan Epstein, Chase Pastolove and Davin Rabman—built and managed funds, utilizing a hypothetical $100,000. While tracking their investments, the multidisciplinary competition provided students with the opportunity to showcase their knowledge in core mathematics, English Language Arts and research skills, as well as real-world experience in fundamental business, economics and social studies. The national program, sponsored by the SIFMA Foundation, is designed to provide students with a fundamental understanding of investments within the stock market.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District