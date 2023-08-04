An Evening Of Golden Oldies At The Landmark On Main Street

Revisit the Golden Oldies with Peter Lemongello Jr: An Evening to Remember with The Fabulous Acchords, The Tribunes, and Teresa McClean, at the Landmark on Main Street Theater in Port Washington, NY. Showtime is August 4th at 7:30 pm. Tickets are available at www.landmarkonmainstreet.org

Join us as we celebrate the music from the carefree days of yesteryear.

This spectacular concert features the region’s best artists who will take you on a journey to some of the best music of our time. This energetic show is pure nostalgia! With their polished vocal skills and dynamic stage presence, these artists will deliver a night of unforgettable entertainment that is sure to leave the crowd cheering for more.

Featuring Peter Lemongello Jr., who is the most explosive and exciting Doo Wop performer to appear on the scene in 40 years! Widely known as the son of singer Peter Lemongello, Peter Jr, has appeared on American Idol, PBS My Music Special Doo Wop Generations and performed with The Four Tops, The Temptations, Chubby Checker, and Lloyd Price, to name a few of the legendary artists.

Hailing from Long Island, The Tribunes are one of the most talented and entertaining acapella groups of its kind. The Tribunes are renowned for their authentic New York-bred street-corner harmonies that are treasured by their audiences. Along with The Fabulous Acchords, who are known for their impeccable harmonies and energetic performances, this talented group of singers is renowned for their ability to captivate audiences with their unique blend of classic and contemporary songs, spanning multiple genres and eras.

There will also be a special appearance with Teresa McClean, who takes her audiences on an enthusiastic musical journey with her signature moving vocals and lush orchestration. Teresa’s experience on many of the major stages throughout the country has instilled in her the ability to tell the stories of songs penned by some of the greatest songwriters of our generation. Get ready to experience the magic at the Landmark!

—Submitted by the Landmark on Main Street