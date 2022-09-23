“Amps Up, Stand Up” Concert For Gun Violence Prevention

Concert benefitting Moms Demand Action for Gun Control draws hundreds to Landmark Theatre to Raise Awareness

The New York State chapter of Moms Demand Action held a concert in the Jean Rimsky Theatre at Landmark called “Amps Up! Stand Up”—a concert for gun violence prevention. Three hundred people attended, and $21,000 in ticket sales and donations were raised for the proactive anti-gun violence movement that is growing stronger every day. The Port Washington event was the most successful on Long Island to date, thanks to the organization and passion of Port residents.

Since the start of this year, there have been 277 reported mass shootings—an average of more than one tragedy per day in America. Even more disturbing is that in 2020, gun violence became the number one cause of death for children. A new poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy reports that 2 in 10 Americans report the experience with—or connection to gun violence.

Indeed, there isn’t a community, town, or city in America that isn’t frightened about the possibilities of shootings in their schools, including in Port Washington. Everyone wants to keep our children safe, and that includes the national nonprofit group, “Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.” The group held an unprecedented Long Island event on Friday, Sept. 9 at the Landmark on Main Street in Port Washington. The concert was held to raise awareness of an issue that is becoming a public health crisis and taking the lives of 40,000 Americans each year.

The concert—with performances from many well-known local bands—was organized by Port Washington parents: Melissa Gallo, Marc Edelstein, Josephine Peterson, and Brad Widoloc. Student speakers included Schreiber High School class of 2023 student Grace Ain and Great Neck North class of 2023 student Anjelica Wu.

Four well-known local bands took the stage: The Bodega Tallboys, The Portside Hustle, The Cosmic Coronas and Antigone Rising. All the bands, except for Antigone Rising, include Port Washington musicians. The bands wowed all at the event and played their hearts out in hopes that everyone in the community and beyond play their part in recognizing and fighting for gun violence prevention.

Local Port-based corporate sponsors included: BNA Staffing, Baker Air, Georgica Green Ventures and many generous individual donations from community members.

“It was inspiring to see our community come together to support the important work of Moms Demand Action,” said Edelstein, one of the event organizers who grew up in Port Washington and is raising his family here.

“Gun violence is the number one killer of children and teens in America, and the money raised at this event will help our New York volunteers continue their important public education and community outreach efforts toward addressing this public health crisis,” added Peterson, NYS Membership Lead for Moms Demand Action, event co-organizer and a Port Washington resident.

Also noted is that concert organizer Brad Widoloc is a member of The Cosmic Coronas and performed at the event.

Moms Demand Action is a grassroots movement of Americans fighting for public safety measures that can protect people from gun violence. They pass stronger gun laws and work to close the loopholes that jeopardize the safety of our families. We also work in our own communities and with business leaders to encourage a culture of responsible gun ownership. We know that gun violence is preventable, and we’re committed to doing what it takes to keep families safe.

Founded by Shannon Watts, a mother of five who was shocked after the Sandy Hook tragedy in 2012, Shannon started a Facebook group with the message that all Americans can and should do more to reduce gun violence. The online conversation turned into a grass roots movement of moms, dads, students, families, concerned citizens, and survivors working together with many partners in the gun violence prevention movement to end this uniquely American crisis.

Moms Demand Action has established a volunteer chapter in every state of the country and Washington, D.C., and is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country with 10 million supporters.

For those who want more info or to donate funds to the Port fund and Moms Demand Action, visit: https://give.everytownsupportfund.org/fundraiser/4036824. Your generous donations will stay in New York State to support the public education activities of our volunteers, including supporting many public awareness campaigns.

— Andrea Mastrocinque-Martone, former editor and contributor to the Port Washington News