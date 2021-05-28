Alzheimer’s Foundation Appoints Port Resident To Its Board

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) announced the appointment of Lee Brodsky, from Port Washington, to its Board of Directors. He brings a background in business leadership and personal experience with Alzheimer’s disease to his new role.

“Lee Brodsky is a successful businessman with experience in leading organizations, but equally as important, he understands the impact that Alzheimer’s disease has on families because he had a loved one who lived with Alzheimer’s,” Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO said. “That combination of professional and personal experience, together with his passion for helping others, will benefit AFA as we continue to find new ways to serve families affected by Alzheimer’s disease. We congratulate Lee on his appointment and welcome him to the board.”

“I am proud to continue the Brodsky legacy of steadfast support of Alzheimer’s patients and their families. My father has given tirelessly to AFA over the years, and I look forward to helping him carry that torch into the future,” Brodsky said. “Philanthropy and giving back is one of our core values and my appointment will ensure that AFA will continue to be a beneficiary of those values for future generations.”

Brodsky, who is from Port Washington, is the Chief Executive Officer of BEB Capital, a privately held, multifaceted real estate company, located in his hometown. He also serves on the Board of Directors for several local community and nonprofit organizations, including ALS Association, Greater NY Chapter; UJA Federation of NY, Emerging Leaders and Philanthropists; and the Joseph Gurwin CCRC Development Board. He is also a member of the Young Presidents Organization—Metro Chapter and the Energeia Partnership. Lee has personal ties to the disease as his grandmother lived with Alzheimer’s.

AFA is a national nonprofit organization, with more than 2,000 member organizations nationwide, whose mission is to provide support, services and education to individuals, families and caregivers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias nationwide, and fund research for better treatment and a cure. Individuals who have questions about Alzheimer’s disease or need support service can contact AFA at 866-232-8484 or through its website, www.alzfdn.org.

—Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America