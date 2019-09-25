Alper’s Hardware Scores Empire Award

Alper’s Hardware, which has been in the Port Washington community since 1911, was recently awarded the New York State Senate Empire Award by Senator Anna M. Kaplan.

“We found out in the spring about it and we heard from New York State Senator Anna Kaplan’s office,” Adam Novik, a fourth-generation owner of Alper’s, said. “We didn’t know we were nominated. I think a couple people in town nominated us. We just try to do our part in the community. We’re very proud of it; it’s nice to be acknowledged.”

The NYS Senate Empire Award was newly created to recognize excellence in business.

The award is given to “businesses that are leaders in their industry, developing an outstanding, thriving business; using innovative methods or product(s), increasing jobs, economic growth and making significant community contributions which impact New York State,” according to the Senate’s website.

Other criteria includes, “Businesses that encourage other area businesses or have formed partnerships within the community; those that hire veterans; that hire/train New Yorkers with disabilities; those that have created entrepreneurial success, growing and creating increased economic opportunities…Businesses that have created a culture of philanthropy, those that volunteer their time and services and demonstrate exceptional leadership in the community; conduct virtuous ethical practices, green practices, outstanding service, or have contributed significantly to their community’s quality of life.”

“Alper’s has been a fixture in our community since 1911, and while the business has taken many shapes over the generations, the common thread has always been a spirit of giving back to the community they serve,” said Kaplan.

Alper’s, from past to present owners (including Novick’s parents Mark and Doris), has been involved in the community in many ways over the years. The hardware store has sponsored events, offered discounts and tried to help its loyal customer base in any way that it can. This year, Alper’s donated paint to Port Washington PAL to help with their renovations. Each year, Alper’s hosts Karmecue, an annual charity event for the last 11 years that raises funds for the Community Chest of Port Washington, in the spring.

Since the local business has been in the community since 1911 as a jewelry store, Novick explained that the store is always evolving to provide what the community needs.

“We do feel this acknowledges the business not just for the last year or two, but for the decades we’ve been in the community,” he said. “Change is constant. We’ve been established and evolving since 1911.”

Soon, Alper’s Hardware will carry Carhartt clothing, a U.S.-based apparel company known for its well-designed work clothes.