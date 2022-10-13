Alper’s Annual Karmacue Returns to Port on Sunday, Oct. 16

Alper’s Hardware Annual Karmacue will take place on Irma Avenue (off of Main Street) on Sunday, Oct. 16 from 12 to 4:30 p.m. There will be food and entertainment, including music, games, crafts and the annual BBQ cook-off. Hosted by Alper’s, with contributions from amateur BBQ teams, local restaurants and vendors, all of Karmacue’s profits go to benefit the Port Washington Community Chest.

The central event at Karmacue is the BBQ Cook-Off, where one team will be named Port Washington’s BBQ Champ. The Cook-Off has grown in popularity and status since Karmacue’s inception and the competition gets stiffer every year. Teams compete in People’s Choice Competition, where attendees get to vote, and a judged completion decided by a panel of experts.

Several other Port Washington businesses will participate in Karmacue this year as well. Food from Smusht, Narinatto, Ralph’s Ices and Yummy Gyro. Crafts and games from Arena Sports and Soulshine. Music will be provided by students from Bach2Rock and local musicians HatTrixx and Chuck Idol. There will also be a grilling demonstration from Big Green Egg.

Other integral sponsors include the Town of North Hempstead’s Parks Department and Town Clerks office, SF Falconers Florist and Port Washington Meat Market and Weber BBQs.

“Come on down to Alper’s Karmacue for a truly wonderful event for our community, whether you are a BBQ chef or just want to try some delicious food, there is something for everyone,” said Bobby Keller, executive director, Community Chest.

“We’re proud and excited to host Karmacue again. It’s become a great Port tradition that raises money and awareness for one of Port’s most valuable assets, The Community Chest.”

The Community Chest is a non-profit organization whose mission is to raise funds for distribution to local charities dedicated to improving the lives of Port Washingtonians. Community Chest grants support programs for senior citizens, children, teenagers, and others in need–programs that serve approximately 7,000 Port Washington residents. For more information on contact the Community Chest at (516) 767-2121 or visit www.portchest.org.

-Submitted by the Port Washington Community Chest