Allison Marie Devere passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 23, at SECU Hospice House in Smithfield, NC. She was 58.

Ally was born Aug. 26, 1961 in Albany and was the beloved daughter to the late Robert E. Devere Sr., and Genevieve J. Trandem. She is survived by her loving siblings Amy Devere Cardasis and partner Michael Bellotti, Ruth Devere Biedrzycki; Robert Devere Jr. and fiance Patti Canlon, Rachel Devere and wife Theresa Smith. Nieces and nephews: Alexandra and Tatiana Cardasis; Noah and Laurel Biedrzycki and Dylan and Diana Devere. Aunt and uncle Mary and Duane Trandem, as well as the Trandem and Bonte cousins.

Ally lived most of her life in Port Washington. She had a gift of connecting with people in her community and she loved spending time with her close friends who she considered her extended family. As a teenager Ally worked as a caregiver to children, which continued into her 20’s while she was studying to become a massage therapist at the Swedish Institute

of Massage in NYC. She became a beloved member of those numerous families and maintained a connection with them throughout the rest of her life. Her 20 plus year professional career as a massage therapist was a great passion for Ally. It allowed her to connect with people in a healing and meaningful way. Her clients became cherished friends and were a beautiful support system for her after her diagnosis.

Music and the artists she loved brought her great joy throughout her life. Her community of musicians came together on many occasions to offer support and love to Ally. She loved bringing people together to laugh, dance and share in her love of people; she had a way of making everyone feel very special. She had an acute memory for details in her childhood as well as adulthood, so she continuously offered many humorous details that were long forgotten by most people. Her love of baking and preparing food for friends and family was another way Ally shared her love. At family and friend gatherings, we could always count on her spinach dip and stuffed mushrooms. Her banana bread, lemon loaf and various cookies were her pride and joy. Ally will be dearly missed by all who loved and cherished her. Ally’s celebration of life service was held on Dec. 14 at Our Lady of Fatima, Port Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SECU Hospice House, 426 Hospital Rd., Smithfield, NC 27577.