AGATE Port Washington To Hold Virtual Discussion

AGATE of Port Washington invites parents, educators and other interested community members to join us on Wednesday, Feb. 3, at 7:30 p.m. as we welcome Dr. Elissa Brown for a virtual discussion of the “The Purpose and Importance of Gifted Education.”

Brown is the Director of the Hunter College Center for Gifted Studies in New York City. She is the distinguished lecturer and program leader of Hunter’s Advanced Certificate Program in Gifted Education. Before coming to Hunter, she was the North Carolina State Director of Gifted Education and Teacher Preparation Programs. From 2002-07, she directed the Center for Gifted Education at the College of William and Mary. Brown has been a district gifted program coordinator, the principal of a specialized high school and a classroom teacher. She is a published author in the field of gifted education and presents widely.

Founded in the 1993-94 school year, AGATE of Port Washington, or Advocacy for Gifted and Talented Education, advocates for an appropriate and challenging education for all students in the school district. For more information, and to find the Zoom link for this event, go to agatepw.com.

—Submitted by AGATE Port Washington