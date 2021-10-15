Academic Excellence Abounds In Port Washington

Two students selected for college board recognition program

At the Port Washington Union Free School District, the day-to-day work done inside and outside the classroom to prepare students for success is evident in the recognition they receive. Most recently, two students have been recognized for their tremendous academic performance by the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program. Congratulations to Diana Benedicto-Jimenez and Asher Charno on their receipt of this academic honor.

“Our students are a representation of the high caliber of learning that occurs each and every day in the Port Washington School District,” Dr. Michael Hynes, superintendent of schools said. “Congratulations to Diana and Asher on this achievement. The district is proud of both of you, and we look forward to your future successes.”

Both Diana and Asher are exceptional in their own right and have made their mark in the Port Washington School District. Aside from Diana’s exceptional academic accomplishments, she is also responsible for the creation of Project Ripples, an organization that focuses on helping underprivileged students. In addition to his scholastic pursuits, Asher serves as editor-in-chief of the Schreiber Times helping to keep his peers informed of the daily happenings in the school. Both students play an integral role in creating a culture of continued academic excellence and are an example of what is attainable with hard work and dedication.

For more information about the Port Washington Union Free School District, visit the district’s website at www.portnet.org and like their Facebook page @PortWashSchools.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District