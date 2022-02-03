A Virtual SOUPer Bowl

The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce SOUPer Bowl is always a welcome respite from the cold winter weather. The SOUPer Bowl Committee has turned this premiere foodie event into a safe and fun contest for these unprecedented times. SOUPer Bowl XV will take place on Feb. 5—in people’s homes!

Local restaurants will still donate their best soups to the event. But instead of a large gathering, people went to the Chamber’s website, pwcoc.org, and signed up to be tasters. The soup reservations were sold out in a week,

On SOUPer Bowl Saturday, Feb. 5, each person who registered will go to the Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church and pick up a reusable tote bag full of 6-ounce portions of each soup to take home. They can then heat and taste the soups at home and vote on-line for their favorites. Children can also vote to determine the Kids Choice.

The following restaurants are competing for the title of 2022 SOUPer Bowl Champ:

• Ayhan’s Mediterranean Marketplace – Turkey Chili Soup

• Ayhan’s Shish Kebab–Anatolian Red Lentil Soup

• Cactus Café–Corn & Chicken Chowder

• Carlo’s Pizza–Linda’s Chicken Noodle Soup

• Finn MacCool’s–Tomato, Roasted Garlic & Arugula Soup

• Margarita’s Café–Tortilla Soup

• Port Washington Diner–Greek Lemon Soup

• Sullivan’s Quay–Lentil & Irish Sausage Soup

• Toscanini–Escarole & Bean Soup

• Wild Goose–Curry Carrot & Shrimp Bisque

• Wild Honey on Main–Potato & Smoked Gruyere Soup

• Yummy Gyro–Lemon Chicken Rice Soup

Chamber president Debbie Greco Cohen said they are very grateful to the sponsors who support the community and make this event possible. They are:

Event Sponsor: Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty

Commissioner: Bayside Tax & Wealth

Head Coach: Anton Media Group, Blank Slate Media, Creative Snow by Cow Bay, Lisa Donatelli, LRES, CBR–Douglas Elliman Real Estate, SDK Heiberger LLP Real Estate Law, Ikedo Ramen, Kiwanis Club of Manhasset-Port Washington, Kathy Levinson–Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Maidenbaum Property Tax Reduction Group, LLC, Mosquito Hunters of Northern Nassau County, Phyllis Realmuto–Daniel Gale Sotheby’s, PW College Consulting/Paula Whitman, Reyes Brothers Remodeling & Design, Alexis Siegel and Amy Rosenberg-The A Team at Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Wash Salon

Assistant Coach: Castle Rock Contractors, Dime Community Bank, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Dr. William Haagenson and Mayor of Baxter Estates Nora Haagenson, Hefferin Tree & Landscape, Helen Keller National Center, Joy Products, Lorber/Hoffman Team, Parent Resource Center, Paumanok-Port Washington Lodge No. 855, Masons, Port Washington Calendar, Port Washington Children’s Center, Reconstructionist Synagogue of the North Shore/Gan Shalom, Dawn Serignese–Daniel Gale Sotheby’s, Stewy’s Factory Outlet, Fan- Bart Group Merchant Services, Bendix Engineering, Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society, North Hempstead Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena, FAST Sports, Beth Michalson Fiore-GRPHXstudio, Mark Lampl- Executive Transition Coaching, Long Island Builders, North Hempstead Councilwoman Veronica Lurvey, Kenneth S. Magida Law, MomTime Events, N2 Design+Architecture, Oh My Goodness Organic Play Café, Nassau County Comptroller Elaine Phillips, Port Washington Adult Activities Center, Project HELP, NYS Assemblywoman Gina Silletti, Smusht, Jeff Stone–Douglas Elliman Real Estate, Strategic Planning & Communications, Tori’s Place Ear Piercing Salon, Zelik Ziegelbaum, RPT

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce