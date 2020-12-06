A Time For Giving Back

This past year has been very hard on us all. Yet, one wonderful thing I’ve experienced over and over throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic is, either through financial donations or the willingness to volunteer precious time to help others, the amazing level of generosity people have demonstrated. With the holiday season upon us, several annual efforts to make them brighter for families in need have become even more special and important. If you are able to help, here are a few suggested ways to lend a hand:

As a result of extensive planning and coordination with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office, I am pleased to report that we will be holding our 10th annual toy drive in support of the U.S. Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program. The event will take place outside Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum rain, shine or snow from 9 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Dec. 6.

To protect volunteers and donors, this will be a strictly a drive-through event in which donors pull up to the drop-off point so that a small team of pre-designated volunteers can efficiently and safely collect new, unwrapped toys. Drivers will remain in their cars at all times, and masks will be required.

We are so thankful to everyone who has worked so hard to make this event possible this year. I’m especially grateful for the tireless efforts of Joe LaPadula and Jon Holzer of Martino Auto Concepts, and thank the Nassau County Police Department and Nassau County Executive Laura Curran’s team for helping us do all we can to make the holiday season brighter for deserving families. We hope you will join us and support this cause at a time when the need is so great.

If you can’t make it to the Coliseum, many businesses in our community will have donation boxes ready for your donations after Dec. 4. Visit toysfortots.org for more information about drop-off locations or to make a monetary donation.

Closer to home, Port Washington PD Detective Tony Guzzello and the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce are continuing their philanthropic efforts through the Make a Child Smile Toy & Food Drive. While Detective Tony won’t be able to hand out toys to children at holiday parties like he normally does, I’m delighted that children will still benefit from the generosity of residents and local businesses. Visit pwcoc.org for a list of Toy and Food Drive drop-off locations.

—Submitted by Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton’s office