A Study In Wine At Sands Point Preserve’s Hempstead House

Lessons In Sustainable, Organic And Biodynamic Wines

Enjoy a glass of wine with friends, and you may find that they are just as passionate with the way the wine is produced as they are with the wine itself. Not only do they want to eat organically, but drink organically too. All of this is boosting the sustainable, organic and biodynamic movement in wine-growing, but if you are unfamiliar with these terms, take heart.

Wine expert Michael Douglass and guest speaker Jacques Herviou, a partner of Chateau Maris in Languedoc, France, will be at Hempstead House at Sands Point Preserve on Monday, March 20, from 7-9 p.m. to explain it all. Together, they will lead a discussion in which attendees can celebrate – and sample – six sustainable Maris wines at “A Study in Wine: Sustainable, Organic, and Bio-Dynamic Selections.”

Find out why The Wine Spectator had dubbed Chateau Maris as “one of the most environmentally friendly wineries in the world.” Jacques Herviou will introduce the wines, while Michael Douglass – he’s interacted with such wine and food personalities as Madame Bollinger, Baron Philipe Rothschild, James Beard and Julia Child – will bring his vast expertise to attendees at Hempstead House.

Tickets for A Study in Wine: Sustainable, Organic, and Bio-Dynamic Selections are $55 for Sands Point Preserve Conservancy members, $60 for non-members, and includes parking. To purchase tickets, click here.

-Submitted by Sands Point Preserve Conservancy