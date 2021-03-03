A New Twist On An East End Tradition

Port Washington joins the collection of Long Island communities to partner with Long Island Winterfest (LIWF). This year looks a little bit different with a mix of in-person and virtual events, including virtual art shows, live stream music and family friendly outdoor activities. Visitors are invited to ‘live like a local’ and experience each town’s unique places. Port Washington features guided walks, virtual art classes and galleries, cooking classes, dining, with more events added each week through March 21. LIWF’s event calendar will be updated daily as new information arrives.

In addition, visitors can expect from Winterfest this year will be options to #TravelSafe. The website will feature local businesses who are creating special events or discounts for Winterfest visitors. The focus will be a resource for where to go, what to do and what is open, including plenty of outdoor experiences for all ages. A section of the site utilizes useful trip planning tools from Discover Long Island and will continue to highlight business from past Winterfest years, even if they are closed, as a reminder to visit them when they are open.

“Port Washington BID is thrilled to participate in Long Island Winterfest 2021 which was made possible by a sponsorship from Precision Work Inc. We welcome new visitors and old friends alike to enjoy our waterfront views and rich history. Take a step back in time with a walk in a Gold Coast estate or take a virtual historical tour. Soak in a sunset over Manhasset Bay before enjoying fine dining from your choice of restaurants.”

Since 2007, Winterfest has featured several weeks of live music and cultural events which highlighted the island during the off season with less traffic and more intimate experiences. With uncertain times and travel restrictions due to the pandemic, the event organizers shifted to become your guide for where to go and what to do safely during the traditional Winterfest season.

“Long Island Winterfest historically is an important economic driver during a season that is slower for most businesses,” Diane Tucci, Winterfest Lead Coordinator said. “From a traveler’s perspective, we are now a vehicle for promoting safe experiences. We have so many beautiful places to visit during winter, for locals and visitors alike. It’s important to stay relevant and visible and for our businesses to be here when we can have great social events once again and to keep telling the story of where people can go.

Long Island Winterfest (longislandwinterfest.com) is coordinated by Main Street Agency (www.mainstreetagency.org). In strategic partnership with Discover Long Island, East Hampton Chamber of Commerce, Port Washington BID, Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce. For more information call Diane Tucci at 631-494-2978 or email liwinterfest@gmail.com.

—Submitted by the Port Washington BID