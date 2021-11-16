A New Radio Mystery To Premiere At Landmark

Landmark Radio Theater is back with its latest production: The premiere of Murder in Studio 2B, an original play in the classic style of murder mysteries from radio’s Golden Age. It will be performed onstage at Landmark on Main Street’s Jeanne Rimsky Theater in Port Washington before a live audience and will also be streamed live over the internet. This “old-time radio” production will take place Thursday evening, Nov. 18, at 7:30 p.m.

In Murder in Studio 2B, the manipulative star of a popular soap opera meets a violent end just after Lois, a young actress, joins the cast. The police quickly arrest a suspect, but Lois is sure they’ve got it all wrong. As suspicions swirl, tensions mount and dark secrets spill into the open, can she find the key to solving the case before the killer strikes again? A cast of ten talented performers will give voice to the story’s array of vivid characters, with live music and sound effects created right on stage. The hourlong performance will also feature period-style station breaks between acts, just as you might have heard them on the old Philco or Zenith receiver in the parlor.

Landmark Radio Theater’s previous productions have been a hit with audiences, including radio-drama adaptations of the classic films Stagecoach in 2017, Stage Door in 2018 and The Man Who Came to Dinner in 2019. Everyone is invited to get in on the fun this year with Murder in Studio 2B. Tickets are on sale now, online or at the box office at Landmark on Main Street, 232 Main St. in Port Washington. All seats are $10. For the safety of all, proof of full COVID-19 vaccination will be required to enter the theater.

Landmark Radio Theater is a co-production of Expressive Elocution and Landmark on Main Street and is presented thanks to Landmark’s Partners in the Performing Arts. Past productions can be streamed free online at www.mixcloud.com/Landmark_Radio_Theater.

—Submitted by the Landmark On Main Street