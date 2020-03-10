A Message From Supervisor Bosworth: Precautionary Coronavirus Update

The first confirmed case of coronavirus in the Town of North Hempstead was announced by the Nassau County Department of Health. We want to reassure you that we are continuing to coordinate with all levels of government to ensure that every preventative measure is taken to protect the health and safety of our residents.

Out of an abundance of caution, and in the interest of prevention, the Town of North Hempstead cancelled all Town-run senior programs and social events through and including Friday, March 20. Additionally, our Spring Fling events slated for March 20 and March 27 are being rescheduled. Many senior groups have also cancelled their meetings and classes. For a full list of updates, please visit northhempsteadny.gov/coronavirus or call 311.

We are emphasizing that anyone who is exhibiting flu-like symptoms should not be frequenting any Town facilities. If you are unwell, please stay home. This message has been extended to our employees and residents, alike.

If you or anyone you know has additional questions or concerns, please visit cdc.gov or call the New York State Coronavirus hotline at 1-888-364-3065 where callers can speak to an actual medical expert. We care about you and want to make sure we are all taking every precaution possible.

The following activities have been cancelled: